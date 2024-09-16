Boy, 13, who randomly attacked couple and lollipopman in Preston has walked FREE from court
The youngster, who cannot be named for legal reasons, started his rein of terror by targeting a married couple.
At 4.05pm on April 26, along with a group of friends, the defendant turned up at their home while a woman was alone and forced entry by kicking in the front door.
While inside, he demanded a new phone, grabbed the woman by the neck and pushed her to the floor. He ran off with the rest of the group empty-handed.
A short time later after the woman’s husband had picked up their young children from school, the teen who has now turned 14 and his group approached him.
The defendant demanded an electric scooter from the man. When he refused to hand it over, the defendant punched him to the floor and kicked him as he lay on the ground. The man sustained injuries to his lip and a loose tooth, as well as cuts to his elbow and leg.
The defendant was subsequently charged with using violence to secure entry to premises, assault by beating, attempted robbery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Just over six weeks later on June 12, whilet on bail for the first offences, the defendant attacked a 74-year-old lollipopman in Fulwood.
At 3.20pm, a school crossing patrol man was working outside a school in Black Bull Lane.
As he crossed the road a motorbike sped up as it approached him. The defendant, who was on the back of the bike, kicked his leg out. His foot hit the man in the chest causing him to fall the floor and sustain an injury to his chest.
The defendant pleaded guilty to using violence to secure entry to premises, assault by beating, attempted robbery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to the couple. He also pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to the lollipop man.
Today he has been sentenced to a 12 month referral order and was ordered to pay a total of £200 to the victims.
David Holland, Senior Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service in the North West, said: “This teenager targeted a couple in two separate violent incidents causing the whole family fear and distress.
“Six weeks later, as a 74-year-old school crossing patrol man was using the road, the defendant kicked out from the back of a motorbike with such force that he fell off the bike and his victim sustained a chest injury.
“I hope that following today’s sentence and hearing the effects these violent incidents have had upon those involved, the defendant will face up to the consequences of his actions.”