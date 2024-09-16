Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A violent 13-year-old yob who terrorised people in Preston carrying out random attacks has walked free from court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youngster, who cannot be named for legal reasons, started his rein of terror by targeting a married couple.

At 4.05pm on April 26, along with a group of friends, the defendant turned up at their home while a woman was alone and forced entry by kicking in the front door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While inside, he demanded a new phone, grabbed the woman by the neck and pushed her to the floor. He ran off with the rest of the group empty-handed.

A short time later after the woman’s husband had picked up their young children from school, the teen who has now turned 14 and his group approached him.

The defendant demanded an electric scooter from the man. When he refused to hand it over, the defendant punched him to the floor and kicked him as he lay on the ground. The man sustained injuries to his lip and a loose tooth, as well as cuts to his elbow and leg.

The defendant was subsequently charged with using violence to secure entry to premises, assault by beating, attempted robbery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A violent 13-year-old yob who terrorised people in Preston carrying out random attacks has walked free from court.

Just over six weeks later on June 12, whilet on bail for the first offences, the defendant attacked a 74-year-old lollipopman in Fulwood.

At 3.20pm, a school crossing patrol man was working outside a school in Black Bull Lane.

As he crossed the road a motorbike sped up as it approached him. The defendant, who was on the back of the bike, kicked his leg out. His foot hit the man in the chest causing him to fall the floor and sustain an injury to his chest.

The defendant pleaded guilty to using violence to secure entry to premises, assault by beating, attempted robbery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to the couple. He also pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to the lollipop man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today he has been sentenced to a 12 month referral order and was ordered to pay a total of £200 to the victims.

David Holland, Senior Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service in the North West, said: “This teenager targeted a couple in two separate violent incidents causing the whole family fear and distress.

“Six weeks later, as a 74-year-old school crossing patrol man was using the road, the defendant kicked out from the back of a motorbike with such force that he fell off the bike and his victim sustained a chest injury.

“I hope that following today’s sentence and hearing the effects these violent incidents have had upon those involved, the defendant will face up to the consequences of his actions.”