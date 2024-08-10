Wyre residents being asked for comments on Local Plan to determine how borough develops over next 15 years
Wyre Council is asking for the input as part of the Wyre Local Plan Issues and Options consultation.
The Local Plan contains policies that guide the council’s decisions on planning applications, identifying land for development and also land that should be protected from development or where development is strictly controlled.
If residents wish to comment, they can do so online through the Wyre Council website, by searching for local plan on the planning section or click - Wyre Local Plan - Issues and Options 2024
Response forms are available to download online at wyre.gov.uk/local-plan and paper copies can be collected from Wyre libraries (excluding the mobile library) and the Civic Centre.
Public consultation will run from July 29 to 5pm on September 10 2024.
The full Issues and Options document is available to view on the council website during the consultation dates and at the Civic Centre reception during normal office hours and libraries across Wyre (except the mobile library).
Paper response forms and summary leaflets will also be available.
Additionally, staffed exhibitions will take place across the borough until August 17 in seven locations where more infomation will be available.
Staffed exhibitions where you can find out more will take place at:
Forton Village Hall – Monday 12 August 2.30pm – 7pm
Great Eccleston Village Hall – Tuesday 13 August 2.30pm – 7pm
Stalmine Village Hall – Wednesday 14 August 2.30pm – 7pm
Fleetwood Marine Hall – Thursday 15 August 2.30pm – 7pm
Poulton-le-Fylde Community Hall – Saturday 17 August 10am – 2.30pm.
