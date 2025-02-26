A wildlife haven loved by generations is celebrating its 50th anniversary this weekend.

WWT Martin Mere in Fish Lane, Burscough, has welcomed more than seven million visitors since it opened on March 1, 1975. Now, to mark the special milestone, a series of special events are taking place at the wetland, suitable for all the family.

Events on March 1 and 2:

There will also be a range of prizes to be won over the weekend, including a chance to lead the Wild Bird Feed, a free lunch in the cafe, an annual membership and a free canoe hire every day of the 2025 season.

Hand feeding announcement

Wetland centre bosses have had to stop hand feeding as a precautionary measure to help prevent the spread of bird illnesses.

History of WWT Martin Mere

Martin Mere was initially opened to members of the Wildfowl Trust in late 1974 and then in March 1975 it was opened to the general public. The reserve and centre were the concept of haulage contractor, Ronnie Barker, who was a friend of Sir Peter Scott. Barker was aware that both pink footed geese and Bewick's swans roosted at Martin Mere and was able to arrange a meeting between Sir Peter and the then landowner, this resulted in Sir Peter buying 363 acres (147 ha) for £52,000. The first warden of the reserve was Peter Gladstone.