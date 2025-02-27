The wetland centre in Fish Lane, Burscough, is putting on a host of celebration activities for all the family to enjoy, including an exhibition of photos looking back to its opening in 1975.
We’ve compiled our own photo spread looking back at some of the wetland’s special moments - see if you recognise anyone in the pages below:
1. Sir David Attenborough at Martin Mere
Sir David Attenborough at Martin Mere | Martin Mere Photo: Martin Mere
2. Alice in wonderland themed event at Martin Mere
Alice in wonderland themed event at Martin Mere | Martin Mere Photo: Martin Mere
3. Greater Flamingos at Martin Mere, by the Visitor Centre
Greater Flamingos at Martin Mere, by the Visitor Centre | Martin Mere Photo: Martin Mere
4. Nigel Marven with family at the Bird Fair 1999
Nigel Marven with family at the Bird Fair 1999 | Martin Mere Photo: Martin Mere
