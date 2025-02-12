New bird restrictions are being brought across the North West after bird flu cases spread throughout the UK.

From midnight on Sunday, February 16, keepers in Lancashire, Merseyside, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Cheshire must house their birds and continue to follow the strictest security as required by the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ).

This in addition to those housing measures already in place across the East Riding of Yorkshire, City of Kingston Upon Hull, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Shropshire, York and North Yorkshire. Bird gatherings across the UK are also now restricted and must not take place.

The restrictions are in response to increased findings of highly pathogenic avian influenza (’bird flu’) in wild birds and new cases in poultry and kept birds.

The AIPZ measures apply to all bird keepers whether they have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in a backyard flock and are essential to protecting flocks from avian influenza.

UK Chief Veterinary Officer, Christine Middlemiss said: “Following the continued increasing number of bird flu cases across England, particularly in areas of concentrated poultry farming, we are now extending housing measures further.

“Bird keepers are reminded to continue remaining vigilant to any signs of disease, check which requirements apply to them while continuing to exercise robust biosecurity measures and ensure you report suspected disease immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.”

The AIPZs will be in place until further notice and will be kept under regular review as part of the government’s work to monitor and manage the risks of avian influenza. Keepers are encouraged to take action to prevent bird flu and stop it spreading. Be vigilant for signs of disease and report it to keep your birds safe.

Check if you’re in a bird flu disease zone on the map and check details of the restrictions and gov.uk/birdflu for further advice and information.