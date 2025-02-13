A ‘world renowned’ music bar in the heart of a Lancashire town has gone up for sale as part of a special deal.

McCullough’s Music Tavern in Rainhall Road, Barnoldswick, which has two bars on two levels and a live music venue, is being offered with the Bernulfsuuic Restaurant and owners accomodation in a package for £675,000.

In addition, a popular holiday cottage is available by separate negotiation for £165,000 just a couple of doors down. This will not be sold until a sale has been agreed on the bar/restaurant.

Agent Hunters say McCulloughs is “regarded as the best music centre in the north”. It often has sell-out music nights, and has hosted the likes of Nell Bryden, Albert Cummings and China Crisis will be playing at the venue next month.

Hunters add: “The business is well established, and is supported by locals and clientele from around the world. Music is a passion for our clients, who are still very much involved in the music industry both as a performer and a manager, and it is clear to see that this passion has been fully integrated into the bars and music venue. Most events are sell outs...No expense has been spared on the refurbishment with high-quality bar and seating areas, wiring and lighting, and with a superb semi-open air beer garden to the rear.”

No reason for the sale has been publicly given, but it is stated that the owners are happy to help run and organise events until the new owners are settled in.

Hunters say the business has an average turnover of £450,000, and with profits currently around 20 per cent. They state: “There is no doubt room to increase the owners current income, which we would be delighted to discuss further.”