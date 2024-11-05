This will being back memories for manyplaceholder image
Burnley nightclub Mode in Hammerton Street goes on the market months after venue closes its doors

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 5th Nov 2024, 11:21 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 11:47 BST

A nightclub that will bring back memories for thousands of Lancastrians has gone on the market.

Mode nightclub in Hammerton Street closed in March, after 10 years. Now the 11,000 sqft building - which also used to be a church and a Sunday school, is being offered for sale for £549,950.

In a statement at the time, owners Jason and Rebecca McQuoid said: “We have dedicated our lives to Mode but there comes a time in life when our family should take priority, we have been in the town of Burnley working every weekend for 10 years and it’s time for us to move on.

“We have hosted some amazing events, had international renowned artists and have consistently brought something different to Burnley. We have met some amazing people and watched brands grow into something special.”

Read more here about the closure here

The couple said their other nightclub, Proj3Kt, which also is based in Hammerton Street, will remain open.

Agent Hilton and Horsfall call the sale an “exceptional opportunity to acquire a substantial property in the heart of Burnley” and say the building’s distinctive character and open layout “make it highly versatile, ideal for a range of uses”.

The exterior

1. The exterior

The exterior | Hilton&Horsfall

The stage area inside Mode

2. The stage area inside Mode

The stage area inside Mode | Hilton&Horsfall

Agents say the open-plan layout lends itself to many other purposes.

3. Agents say the open-plan layout lends itself to many other purposes.

Agents say the open-plan layout lends itself to many other purposes. | Hilton&Horsfall

The building was formerly a church and Sunday School

4. The building was formerly a church and Sunday School

The building was formerly a church and Sunday School | Hilton&Horsfall

