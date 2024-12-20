One of Accrington’s most-loved bars has gone on the market.

Hush Bar in Water Street, is being offered for £200,000 by agent Sidney Phillips.

Since 2029 it has traded as a gin bar, and is known for hosting DJ nights, live singers and karaoke nights, with a dance floor area and bench seating for approximately 20.

Hush Bar | Rightmove/Sidney Phillips

The agent said: “It is apparent our client has overseen a significant programme of renovation and has invested a great deal in the property since purchasing it in 2019. It is now one of the most established and well-loved bars in Accrington.”

The bar also has a roof terrace, an enclosed spirits/wine cage, a cellar, and toilets to the rear of the building.

The roof bar area | Sidney Phillips/Rightmove

Finances

The agent states that net sales are in the region of £280,000 per annum,adding that “the business has the potential to grow by extending its current opening hours and by trading as a coffee shop during the day.” The bar is currently only open four days a week, operating limited hours.

They add: “The on-level cellar/utility room could be converted into a small kitchen, offering scope to introduce a small food service. The premises might also suit a change of use, subject to the relevant planning permissions.”

It is belived the reason for sale is because the owner wants to step away from the trade to spend more time with his family.