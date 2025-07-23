Work takes shape on Preston Live as thousands expected to watch Ella Henderson and Tinchy Stryder perform
Thousands are expected to attend The Show Field, Wharles, this weekend to watch global icons such as Ella Henderson and Tinchy Stryder perform.
Earlier this month we reported that Preston Live music festival will not go ahead on the Friday and Sunday.
The popular festival which debuted last year with a headline performance by Jess Glynne, will now only proceed on Saturday.
The cancellation is due to ticket sales not reaching the required level, rendering the event unviable.
This announcement follows a similar situation days earlier with the iMEP Music Festival in Accrington, which was also cancelled due to poor ticket sales.
Those who had purchased tickets can attend the Saturday show or apply for a refund which can take up to 28 days to process.
A spokesperson for the music festival said: “Not long to go until Preston Live!! Can’t wait to see you guys on Saturday 26th July.”
The Saturday line up will be as follows:
- Aston Merrigold.
- The Clause.
- Toploader.
- Tinchy Stryder.
- The Cases.
- Ella Henderson.
- Blazin Squad.
- Jamie Grey.
- Tom Zanetti.
Doors will open at 12 noon, with the last permitted entry at 5pm.
To book tickets, click here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.