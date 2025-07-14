Organisers of a previous three day music festival in Preston have announced the final line up for the one day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this month we reported that Preston Live music festival will not go ahead on Friday and Sunday at Showfield, Preston from July 25 to Sunday, July 27.

The popular festival which debuted last year with a headline performance by Jess Glynne, will now only proceed on the Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ella Henderson and Tinchy Stryder are just some of the acts due to perform at Preston Live's Saturday show later this month | Getty

The cancellation is due to ticket sales not reaching the required level, rendering the event unviable.

This announcement follows a similar situation days earlier with the iMEP Music Festival in Accrington, which was also cancelled due to poor ticket sales.

A statement on the Preston Live Facebook page stated that Saturday’s event is “100% going ahead as planned and promises to be an incredible day of live music, food and entertainment”.

A spokesperson for the music festival said: “Not long to go until Preston Live!! Can’t wait to see you guys on Saturday 26th July.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Preston Live announcement on their Facebook page | Preston Live

The Saturday line up will be as follows:

Aston Merrigold.

The Clause.

Toploader.

Tinchy Stryder.

The Cases.

Ella Henderson.

Blazin Squad.

Jamie Grey.

Tom Zanetti.

Bus routes

Bus routes on the day of the event will be as follows:

11am – Preston Bus Station (Coach Bay A/B, PR1 1YT).

11.10am – Preston Train Station (Top of hill, main entrance, PR1 8AP).

11.15am – Odeon Cinema Entrance (PR2 2YQ).

11.20am – Pig & Whistle Pub (PR2 1QS).

Return buses back to Preston run from 9pm to 11pm from The Show Field, Wharles, Preston.

Anyone who purchased weekend or camping tickets can claim a full of partial refund. If you bought Friday or Sunday tickets you can exchange them for a Saturday ticket.

Tickets are still available for the Saturday show and can be purchased here.