Organisers of a three day music festival in Preston have announced that two days have been cancelled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston Live music festival will not go ahead on Friday and Sunday at Showfield, Preston from July 25 to Sunday, July 27.

The popular festival which debuted last year with a headline performance by Jess Glynne, will now only proceed on the Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cancellation is due to ticket sales not reaching the required level, rendering the event unviable.

The announcement on the Preston Live Facebook page. | Preston Live

A statement on the Preston Live Facebook page read: “It is with great regret that we announce the cancellation of the Friday and Sunday dates of the Preston Live festival.

“Despite our team’s best efforts, circumstances beyond our control have made it necessary to adjust the event schedule.

“However, Saturday’s event is 100% going ahead as planned and promises to be an incredible day of live music, food and entertainment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: “All tickets for Friday and Sunday can be exchanged for Saturday at no extra cost. If you’re unable to attend Saturday and would prefer a refund, we will of course process this in full.

“Anyone who has purchased weekend or camping tickets will be entitled to a partial or full refund, depending on your booking.

“Our team will be in touch with further details, or you can contact us directly if you have any questions.

“We understand how disappointing this may be and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. Thank you for your understand and continued support – we’re looking forward to making Saturday one to remember.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More iMEP music festival in Accrington cancelled as organisers release statement

Ella Henderson was due to perform on the Friday. | Live at the Square

The line up was meant to stand as:

Friday, 25 July: Ella Henderson, Aston Merrygold, Tinchy Stryder, Blazin’ Squad, Toploader, and more.

Saturday, 26 July: The Lightning Seeds, The Hoosiers, The Sherlocks, Odyssey, and others.

Sunday, 27 July: Heather Small, Lemar, Honeyz, Shola Ama, plus DJ sets and surprise guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is unknown whether any of the acts will be moved into Saturday’s line up.

This announcement follows a similar situation days earlier with the iMEP Music Festival in Accrington, which was also cancelled due to poor ticket sales.

Anyone who purchased weekend or camping tickets can claim a full of partial refund. If you bought Friday or Sunday tickets you can exchange them for a Saturday ticket.