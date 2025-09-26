Construction has started on the new Chorley Police Station.

Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw has confirmed that the contract for the new station has been signed, and the site has now been officially handed over to Eric Wright Construction.

The new station, located on the former Runshaw College site on Euxton Lane, will replace the existing facility in Chorley Town Centre. Planning permission was recently granted by Chorley Council, subject to conditions and a Section 106 legal agreement, which ensures key obligations are met throughout the development process.

John Hartnett, Managing Director of Eric Wright Construction said “We are pleased to be working with Lancashire Constabulary on their new Police Station with the commencement of works marking a significant milestone in the delivery of this project. The next stage of the project will see us start the roofing and window replacement works as well as the commencement of the internal fitout. I look forward to seeing this project take shape and to the positive impact it will bring on our clients, community and everyone involved."

How Chorley Police station could look | Cassidy and Ashton/Chorley Council

Commissioner Grunshaw said: “Signing the contract and handing over the site are major steps forward in delivering a modern, fit-for-purpose Police Station for Chorley. This new facility will continue to offer face to face access for the public, improved working conditions for officers and staff, and the technology needed to support effective policing in the years ahead. I’m proud to see this investment moving ahead and grateful to everyone involved in getting us to this point.”

The new base will house Neighbourhood Policing and Immediate Response Teams, and will feature a public-facing front counter service. Its location, immediately connected to major roads, will improve accessibility and operational efficiency.

Work is already underway on-site, including installing solid hoardings and temporary office and welfare facilities for contractors, alongside asbestos removal and safe removal from the basement to prepare for renovation. The force has been working closely with contractors to ensure the site is secure and ready for development.

Superintendent Gary Crowe said: “This is a really exciting step forward for Chorley. Our new Police Station represents a major investment in the safety and wellbeing of local people and will provide our officers and staff with the facilities they need to serve the community even better. Chorley is a fantastic place to live and work, and the new police station is a long-term commitment to keeping it that way.”

Work starts on new Chorley Police Station | Eric Wright Group

Cristina Marshall-Kimberley, Head of Estates and Facilities for Lancashire Constabulary, said: “We’re proud to be delivering this project with strong governance at every stage, ensuring that this significant investment delivers real value for money. This project will create a modern, sustainable Police Station that meets the needs of our officers, staff, and the community for years to come and we are working hard to build a facility that Chorley can be proud of.”

The next phase of the project includes demolition of redundant internal walls, drainage works, and waterproofing of the basement.

In parallel to the work ongoing at the new site, planning for decommissioning the existing site will commence. Completion is expected by winter 2026.