Plans for a new police station in Chorley have been given the green light.

Plans for the new station have taken another step forward, after being granted planning permission by Chorley Council, subject to conditions and a S106 legal agreement which ensures that certain obligations are met as part of the planning permission process.

Contractors from the Eric Wright Group have moved onto the site of the former Runshaw College on Euxton Lane, which will replace the existing station on St Thomas’ Road in Chorley town centre when it is completed.

How Chorley Police station could look | Cassidy and Ashton/Chorley Council

Lancashire Constabulary’s Estates team has been working hard behind the scenes to ensure that the new base delivers what is needed to provide a base for a range of policing services to the community, including Neighbourhood Police and Immediate Response Teams.

The new site is more accessible, with better transport links, and will continue to offer a front counter provision for members of the public.

Supt. Gary Crowe, Operations Manager for Chorley, South Ribble and West Lancashire, said: “This is really positive for the residents and community of Chorley.

“Securing permission means we can now move forwards with our plans to create a more modern, state-of-the-art police station which we feel will help us to provide a better quality of service to the public and will support our operational activity, not just now, but for many more years to come.”

The investment is being funded as part of the Police and Crime Commissioner’s (PCC’s) capital programme.

Lancashire PCC Clive Grunshaw added: “This is great news for policing in Chorley and the wider area, and I’m pleased to see progress in this significant investment in our policing infrastructure.

“The new Euxton Lane station will deliver a modern, fit for purpose police station that is accessible to the public, and I’m looking forward to seeing the development play a key part in delivering the efficient, effective policing service that people rightly expect and deserve.”

The intention to take over Runshaw’s former Chorley site in Euxton Lane were first mooted in 2022 by then Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden.

The project will be governed and overseen by Lancashire Constabulary’s Estates Team who will monitor the quality and delivery of the project which is expected to be completed by spring 2026.