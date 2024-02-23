Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A £500,000 refurbishment of Haslingden Market is set to get under way by the end of March and by early summer will provide an exciting outside shopping experience for visitors.

£200,000 has been invested into the project by Rossendale Borough Council who are working with contractors, Aura Heritage Ltd who are based in Cheadle.

The remaining £300,000 has been secured by the council from the UK Shared Property Funding which will allow architects, Wilson Mason to completely transform the market space.

A closer look at what Haslingden Market will look like after its major refurbishment.

Cllr Adrian Lythgoe, Lead Member for Environment and Corporate Services, said: “Refurbishing the market is a vital part of the regeneration of Haslingden Town Centre.

“It creates a valuable opportunity to grow the local economy and to provide affordable premises for new businesses as well as providing a much needed community area where people can meet and socialise.

“As can be seen around the country, and locally at Rawtenstall, the success of modern markets is the provision of food. And I am sure that the wide variety of quality food and drink offerings at the market will be very popular.”

Haslingden will be the first of three Rossendale markets to be extensively refurbished over the next two years, the other two being Bacup and Rawtenstall.

Plans for the refurbishment include an open air ‘flexible area’ which will be used for music and theatre performances with temporary seating, mini festivals and one-off artisan markets.

There will also be picnic-style tables where people can socialise while enjoying a variety of street food cabins sited down one side of the market.

A closer look at what the proposed plans for Haslingden Market will look like at night.

Lighting is to be significantly improved with the Victorian-style lamps serviced and decorated and energy efficient fittings will be mounted on trader stalls.

The public toilets, which have been closed since Covid, are to be refurbished and reopened.

Extra to normal market days Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, street food will also be served on Sundays.

While the renovation work is being carried out the market is expected to be closed for around eight weeks.

The council is looking for a new range of traders for when the modernised market opens and is now taking enquiries.