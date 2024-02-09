Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The concept design for the £8.3million redevelopment of Bacup Market and Union Street has been given the green light by Rossendale Borough Council.

Plans for the new market, named Temple Court, will feature a two-story Market Hall with the ground floor offering a diverse array of local produce, crafts, food and drink, while the upper floor will host a cycle hub and makers' spaces.

Market Creators, the retail development experts behind the plans, are working with architects the Frank Whittle Partnership to provide more food and drink options with a seated food hall to encourage visitors to spend more time in the area.

A look at what the Bacup Market redevelopment will look like.

Rossendale Borough Council leader Cllr Alyson Barnes said: “The rejuvenation of the market area presents another opportunity to improve Bacup town centre and will address challenges faced by lots of markets around the country.

“In recent years we have seen declining footfall and trader numbers. We believe this investment will foster community development and address market traders’ economic difficulties.

The Market Hall will be built on the site of the former Barclays Bank, which backs onto the open market in the heart of the town centre and is expected to be completed by Spring 2026

In addition to the food and drink stalls, Temple Court will host a schedule of weekly, monthly, and annual events.

These will include pop-up stalls, specialty markets, and live entertainment to engage the community.

The outdoor market will feature traditional stalls offering fresh produce, creative goods, and household items.

An outside view of the entrance to the Temple Court based on plans.

Cllr Barnes said: “The current market is an important asset to the town centre but at present it struggles to extend its appeal beyond a small, loyal customer base. Temple Court will appeal to a much wider area with its food and drink offer and the cycle hub.

“The concept designs will allow us to approach dynamic and experienced organisations to play a pivotal role in establishing the new market. We look forward to engaging with potential partners in the coming months.”