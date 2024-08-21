Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man is wanted by police after selling a fake mobile phone for £650 on Facebook Marketplace.

Lancashire Police shared a CCTV picture of the suspect who arranged to meet the buyer at Morrisons in Station Road, Bamber Bridge.

The victim paid £650 for the phone but realised afterwards that it was a fake.

The fraud occurred more than two months ago on Friday, June 14, but Lancashire Police said they have been unable to identify the scammer despite ‘numerous enquiries’.

The force is now appealing to the public for their help in identifying him.

Police want to speak to him in connection with an investigation into a fraud where £650 was paid for a mobile phone which turned out to be fake | Lancashire Police

A police spokesperson said: “Do you know the man in this image?

“We would like to speak to him in connection with an investigation into a fraud where £650 was paid for a mobile phone which turned out to be fake.

“The victim arranged to meet the man on Morrisons car park on Station Road, Bamber Bridge on Friday, June 14, 2024 after seeing the item for sale on an online marketplace.

“We have conducted numerous enquiries but have so far been unable to identify him which is why we are asking for your help.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting the log number 0448 of 14th June 2024 or email [email protected]