Woman in her 70s dies in hospital after being hit by car in Brierfield

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Sep 2025, 12:50 BST
A woman in her 70s has died after being hit by a car in Brierfield.

A white Mercedes-Benz CLA struck a pedestrian on Colne Road at the junction with Every Street at around 6pm on Monday.

Most Popular

The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, suffered “serious injuries” and was taken to hospital where she died on Tuesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A woman in her 70s has died after being hit by a car on Colne Road at the junction with Every Street in Brierfieldplaceholder image
A woman in her 70s has died after being hit by a car on Colne Road at the junction with Every Street in Brierfield | Google

A 24-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

She has since been bailed while police enquiries continue.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Sgt Pete Fyans, of Lancashire Police’s Road Policing Unit, said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with the woman’s loved ones at this incredibly distressing time.

“Whilst someone has been arrested, our enquiries are very much ongoing. If you can assist our enquiries in any way, please do get in touch.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

He added: “We are aware of some footage of this incident circulating on social media.

“I would like to take this time to remind you that this collision involves real people, whose loved ones may see that footage you are sharing.

“Please refrain from sharing it online, and if you do see it, report it to us via the appropriate channels.”

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 1092 of September 22.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceLancashirePoliceHospitalBrierfield
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice