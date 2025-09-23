A woman in her 70s suffered “serious injuries” after being hit by a car in Brierfield.

A white Mercedes-Benz CLA struck a pedestrian on Colne Road at the junction with Every Street at around 6pm yesterday.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, was taken to hospital where she remained in a “critical condition” today.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

She remains in custody for questioning.

Sgt Pete Fyans, of Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “A woman is very poorly in hospital as a result of this collision, and our thoughts remain with her and her loved ones at this time.

“Although someone has been arrested, our enquiries are very much ongoing, and if you can assist those enquiries, I would urge you to get in touch.”

He added: “We are aware of some footage of this incident circulating on social media.

“I would like to take this time to remind you that this collision involves real people, whose loved ones may see that footage you are sharing.

“Please refrain from sharing it online, and if you do see it, report it to us via the appropriate channels.”

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 1092 of September 22.