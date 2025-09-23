Woman in her 70s left fighting for her life after being hit by car in Brierfield

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 15:40 BST
A woman in her 70s suffered “serious injuries” after being hit by a car in Brierfield.

A white Mercedes-Benz CLA struck a pedestrian on Colne Road at the junction with Every Street at around 6pm yesterday.

Most Popular

The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, was taken to hospital where she remained in a “critical condition” today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A pedestrian “serious injuries” after being hit by a car in Brierfieldplaceholder image
A pedestrian “serious injuries” after being hit by a car in Brierfield | Google

A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

She remains in custody for questioning.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Sgt Pete Fyans, of Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “A woman is very poorly in hospital as a result of this collision, and our thoughts remain with her and her loved ones at this time.

“Although someone has been arrested, our enquiries are very much ongoing, and if you can assist those enquiries, I would urge you to get in touch.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

He added: “We are aware of some footage of this incident circulating on social media.

“I would like to take this time to remind you that this collision involves real people, whose loved ones may see that footage you are sharing.

“Please refrain from sharing it online, and if you do see it, report it to us via the appropriate channels.”

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 1092 of September 22.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceHospitalLancashireBurnley
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice