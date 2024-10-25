Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has been charged after £1,900 worth of items were stolen from a Boots store in Preston.

The Boots store in Fishergate was targeted between October 19 and 23.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday following multiple enquiries.

A woman was charged after £1,900 worth of items were stolen from a Boots store in Preston | Google

Kayleigh Gray, of no fixed address, was later charged with three counts of theft from a shop.

She was due to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Friday.

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.