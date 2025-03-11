Woman attacked and robbed of cash in Preston - Lancashire Police launch manhunt

Sean Gleaves
Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Mar 2025
A woman was attacked and robbed of cash in Preston, prompting a manhunt by Lancashire Police.

The incident took place on Deepdale Mill Street around 9.50 PM on March 3.

Police have since released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the crime.

Officers want to speak to this man after a woman was attacked and in Prestonplaceholder image
Officers want to speak to this man after a woman was attacked and in Preston | Lancashire Police

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We know that this picture isn’t of the best quality, but if you recognise him or have any information that could assist our enquiries, please contact us on 101 quoting log 1372 of March 3.”

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

