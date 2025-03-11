Woman attacked and robbed of cash in Preston - Lancashire Police launch manhunt
The incident took place on Deepdale Mill Street around 9.50 PM on March 3.
Police have since released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the crime.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We know that this picture isn’t of the best quality, but if you recognise him or have any information that could assist our enquiries, please contact us on 101 quoting log 1372 of March 3.”
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.