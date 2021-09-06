Woman, 79, dies in hospital after suffering 'serious injuries' during M65 crash

A Nissan reportedly travelled the wrong way up the slip road at junction 3 (Brimmicroft Interchange) of the M65 westbound on Thursday, September 2.

After reaching the top of the slip road, police believe the driver attempted to turn left in front of oncoming traffic travelling westbound towards Preston.

The Nissan then smashed into an oncoming Fiat 500 at around 12.05pm.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died in hospital on Saturday, September 4.

She has now been named as 79-year-old Anne Littlewood from Bury.

Detectives said they are continuing to piece together exactly what happened and are urging any eyewitnesses to get in touch.

Sgt Finn Quainton, of the Lancashire Police TacOps Team, said: "Firstly we send our deepest condolences to Anne's family and friends.

"We understand this is an incredibly difficult time for them and we are working hard to establish what happened.

"We continue to ask anybody with information about what happened to get in touch.

"Perhaps you have dashcam showing the collision or maybe you saw all or part of the incident.

Police believe a Nissan travelled the wrong way up the slip road at junction 3 of the M65 westbound before attempting to turn left. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"We believe the motorway was busy at the time of the incident and many people will have seen what happened, so please let us know if you can help."

The passenger in the Nissan - a woman in her 80s from Radcliffe - suffered "minor injuries".

The driver of the Fiat - a 25-year-old woman from Barnoldswick - suffered whiplash.

Anybody with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 544 of September 2.

You can also visit doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

