Man and woman die in Cumbria van crash

Police officers were called to a one-vehicle road traffic collision at around 7.40am on the road from Kings Meaburn near Penrith, towards the B6260 near Drybeck.

Cumbria Police said a white Citroen Berlingo van was found off the road, and both people in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was a 24-year-old man from Ashton-in-Makerfield, and the passenger was a 20-year-old woman from Golborne.

A man and a woman from the Wigan area, both in their 20s, have died after a van crash in Cumbria this morning (September 5).

Collision investigation enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed a white Citroen Berlingo van in the area or have information on this incident to get in touch.