Commuters should allow extra time for their journeys in the next few weeks, if they plan on using Junction 3 of the M65 at Withnell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United Utilities has announced it is set to start work on a £200,000 project to replace 270 metres of ageing water pipes in the area, to help reduce leaks and bursts and improve the reliability of the water supply in the area for years to come.

The essential work is set to start on October 13 and is expected to take approximately three weeks to complete. Network Plus will carry out the work in sections along the A674 Chorley Road, starting close to the junction with the M65 - with bosses acknowledging: “We know this type of work can be disruptive”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work is to help reduce leaks and bursts and improve the reliability of the water supply in the area for years to come. It is the first of a series of mains renewal projects to be delivered in Lancashire as part of the company’s £380m program to upgrade more than 925km of water mains during the next five years.

The replacement mains are built to withstand high pressure and temperature variations to help protect against burst and reduce leaks.

Stephen Walker who heads up Water Services for United Utilities in Lancashire explained: “We are replacing old water mains with new, stronger pipes which are more flexible and designed to withstand higher pressures and temperature variations. This will reduce the risks of bursts and leaks and help ensure a reliable water supply for decades to come.

“We know this type of work can be disruptive and we are doing all we can to keep that to a minimum.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where Chorley Road heading to Withnell meets the M65 junction | google

United Utilities is notifying customers in the area to let them know about the project. They are also reminding customers that all United Utilities’ employees and contract partners carry ID cards and will be happy to have their identity checked. If in doubt, customers should call 0345 672 3723.

More information is available online at www.unitedutilities.com/new-water-pipes.