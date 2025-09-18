Artist's impression of how the entrance to the Old School Lane development could look in Cuerden/Lostock Hall | Places for People/SRBC

Plans have been tabled for a new estate of 76 homes, on land near one of South Ribble’s busiest junctions.

Places for People Homes Ltd and Brookhouse Group Limited want to build the 100 per cent affordable development on 2.16 hectares of land off Old School Lane in Lostock Hall - with access from the Lostock Lane dual carriageway.

The site, which forms part of the wider Cuerden Strategic Site allocation, has long been approved as a hybrid site for mixed-use development including employment floorspace, leisure facilities, a hotel, and residential development. It is close to the M65 interchange at one side, Stanifield Lane roundabout at the other, across from the new Lancashire Cricket facility under constuction, as well as in close proximity to the South Rings retail and office development, in Bamber Bridge.

The proposed development will comprise a total of 76 units, including 64 houses and 12 apartments. This includes a combination of 2, 3 and 4-bedroom properties. There would be a mix of shared ownership (53 per cent) and social rent (47 per cent) tenures.

Artist's impression of how the entrance to the Old School Lane development could look in Cuerden/Lostock Hall. Looking towards Stanifield Lane roundabout. | Places for People/SRBC

Places for People say in a planning statement: “The scheme has been designed to maximise the potential of the site to deliver a sustainable residential development. The layout follows a traditional back-to-back arrangement where dwellings face onto internal roads. Social rented and shared ownership properties are pepper potted throughout the site. The apartment block is located at the site entrance with parking provided at the front.”

The apartment block will be three storeys in height with a flat roof, accessed from the western side, the building features a T shape with Juliet balconies on all levels. All other dwellings will be two or two-and-a-half storeys in height with pitched roofs and a combination of material finishes between red facing brick and buff will be woven throughout the site. Dwellings will also feature grey roof tiles and grey windows and doors.

There will be open space given for leisure opportunities, and 59 new trees planted on the site.

Access and parking

Access to the site is proposed off Lostock Lane via a newly created road layout. The site access will comprise a three-arm signalised left-in/left-out junction with the realignment of Old School Lane to give priority to vehicles entering the development site.

The statement says works to mitigate the traffic created by the wider Cuerden Strategic site are to be funded in part by the City Deal. It also suggests that the Stanifield Lane Junction will be changed to a traffic signal-controlled crossroad that will use the latest technology to help keep congestion to a minimum.

All two and three-bedroom dwellings will be allocated two parking spaces, while four-bedroom dwellings will have three parking spaces. Apartments have been allocated one parking space each.

The proposed site layout - showing the proximity to the Stanifield Lane roundabout and Lostock Lane. | MPSL/Places for People/SRBC

The planning statement says that in response to local feedback, Places for People is “actively exploring appropriate measures to discourage through-traffic along Old School Lane”.

It adds: “Options under consideration, to be agreed with LCC Highways, include the installation of advisory signage, such as ‘Residents Only’ notices or signage restricting turning movements at the site’s exit...In addition, Places for People will continue to manage the site in the future, and will advise tenants not to use Old School Lane at the point of Shared Ownership sign up/tenancy sign up.”

A decision will be made by planning bosses at South Ribble Borough Council in coming weeks.