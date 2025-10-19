Leaders at one of Lancashire’s most historic schools have applied to install solar panels on its most prominent Grade II-listed building.

Stonyhurst College is seeking permission from Ribble Valley Borough Council for PV arrays on a number of existing roofs, including the South Fronts dating back to 1877, which is one of it’s most prominent features.

They say the panels are “vital” in reducing the school’s energy burden and also claim they will help meet the UK’s net zero targets by 2050.

As well as the Grade I-listed South Fronts, were PVs are proposed for the top of the East Wing with smaller arrays also through towards the West Wing, the solar panels are proposed for non-historical buildings:

- the new refectory (upper roof)

- the swimming pool (most of pitched roof)

- the St Mary's school sports hall (most of pitched roof)

A planning statement says: “The proposed PV specification is for a ballasted system to avoid penetrating existing roofs that is both low in profile (max 350mm high) and matt black in finish (rails and panel) to minimise any visual impact/glare. Due consideration has been given to the positioning (.e.g suitable setbacks from parapet) and location (avoiding overlooked listed rooftops and structurally unsuitable locations).”

The agent adds: “The proposals will provide a clean and economic energy source helping to provide energy security to the College as a business. In accordance with paragraph 210 of the NPPF, the proposals therefore sustain and enhance the significance of heritage assets by putting them to viable uses consistent with their conservation. The work makes a positive contribution to the sustainable communities including their economic vitality. Where interventions may cause limited harm, these are justified by the securing of sustainable energy generation that helps ensure a sustainable future for the College. The proposals are therefore determined to be both appropriate and sustainable, in keeping with the principles of the masterplan, decarbonisation plan and national planning policy.”

A decision will be made in coming weeks by Ribble Valley Borough Council.

The South Front

The South Front section of Stonyhurst College is deemed to hold “exceptional significance” from its combined aesthetic values as a late 19th century Renaissance revival style by notable Catholic architects of the time; historic values related to the Jesuits and the growth of the Roman Catholic Church in England and becoming the principal school and college for the Society of Jesus in England.