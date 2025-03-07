With persistent rumours of a new Three Men and a Baby film, Lancashire’s part in the story has almost been forgotten.

In 1990, a sequel to the original was made, called Three Men and a Little Lady, with Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, and Ted Danson reprising the leading roles.

As part of the story, the child, Mary, is set to attend a British boarding school called 'Pileforth Academy for Young Ladies'. In reality, external scenes were actually shot at Stonyhurst College in Hurst Green. Some internal scenes of the school, including the panelled and curtained cubicles were also filmed at Stonyhurst. Other internal scenes were shot at the (former) Benedictine boarding school Douai School near Thatcham, West Berkshire.

Locals say that star Tom Selleck - who is perhaps best known as Magnum PI - was seen drinking with production staff at time in the nearby Bayley Arms.

Rumours have been growing that a third film in the series is being made. In 2020, the Hollywood Reporter claimed that Zac Efron was going to be playing a part in a modern-day Disney reboot of the original, then two months ago, satirical news channel Yoda Bby Aby caught everyone off guard with a mock post of ‘Three Granddads and a Baby’.

On Twitter they wrote: “As their daughter's career skyrockets, these granddads find themselves juggling diapers, bedtime tales, and all sorts of unexpected mishaps. Join the fun and laughter when it comes to cinemas in May 2025."

Sadly, this has been dismissed as for entertainment purposes only.