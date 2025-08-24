Bosses at an Aldi in Lancashire are seeking changes to their planning permission - because staff are struggling to replenish stock on the shelves.

When permission was granted for the store in Crownest Road, Barnoldswick in 2016, the delivery and servicing hours were restricted to 6am to 11pm Monday to Saturday and 8am to 6pm on Sundays.

Aldi says these times are “particularly restrictive as they largely align with the foodstore trading hours”, which are 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 5pm on Sundays. In an application to Pendle Borough Council, Aldi’s agent states: “This means , for example, that staff often struggle to replenish fresh produce after the foodstore closes for business and before the foodstore opens, given that deliveries can only arrive a maximum of one hour prior to opening and one hour after closing on Sunday opening times, and no deliveries ar e permitted on Bank Holidays.”

Shop bosses are now seeking extended delivery and servicing hours for greater flexibility on Sundays and Bank Holidays, where they propose vehicle movements and associated loading and unloading activities are restricted to between 6am and 11pm.

They say: “This will ensure that fresh produce will be available on the shelves at the point of opening and would also avoid customer vehicles and HGV servicing vehicles conflicts during trading hours. The relatively minor changes would enable delivery and servicing at the supermarket to take place two hours earlier and five hours later on Sundays. It is also proposed to bring Bank Holiday delivery and servicing times into line with other days of the week, as these represent normal trading days for Aldi.”

There are no changes proposed to the existing delivery and servicing hours between Monday and Saturday. The proposed delivery hours align with the operator’s standard requirement nationwide.

Aldi in Barnoldswick | Google

