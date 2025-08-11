Watch as I try out the new Aldi all day breakfast wrap and reveal what it was like

Who doesn’t like to treat themselves from time to time with a full English breakfast, and the chance to indulge myself in the culinary mix of the Aldi all day breakfast wrap was just too much to resist.

A box of two frozen wraps retail for just £1.65 and include a mix of bacon, scrambled egg, beans and tomato, all wrapped in a light pastry bundle.

The new Aldi all day breakfast wrap | Neil Fatkin

The picture on the box looked particularly appealing to this hungry journalist who after being diagnosed with high cholesterol has spent the last two months on a breakfast diet of fruit and yoghurt.

I’m sure my doctor would disagree, but today I’d allowed myself the chance to enjoy this full English in wrap - all in the line of duty, of-course.

After popping them in the air fryer I eagerly awaited the results, and it’s fair to say I wasn’t disappointed.

Reporter Neil Fatkin with the new Aldi all day breakfast wrap. | Neil Fatkin

As is the case with any wrap, it was a meal designed to be consumed by hand, rather a knife and fork. However, after my fist bite, I quickly realised the five minutes I had given my food to cool was insufficient as the taste of my initial bite was overridden by the burning sensation on the top of my mouth.

Maybe the use of a knife and fork could come in handy when it comes to releasing 25 minutes of oven heat.

Despite the obvious need for further cooling, I quickly returned for my second bite which was a mix of beans, pastry and of course bacon - which my chomp removed from the wrap and therefore had to quickly be devoured before burning my chin.

When you purchase a bargain product, you do sometimes wonder if there is a compromise on quality, but the back bacon rasher was certainly tasty. With the bacon removed, and some of the searing heat released, my next bite introduced the taste of sweet tomato to go with my mix of egg and beans.

A couple of bites later and my wrap was gone, but fortunately this breakfast for two was being consumed by a single diner and so I was able to enjoy my second full English bundle of the day - which I must admit I did enjoy more than the first after the the additional chance to cool.

I would definitely recommend giving the new Aldi breakfast wrap a try, although, unlike me, it’s probably a good idea to give it a chance to cool or to use a knife and fork.