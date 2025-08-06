From pistachio to mochi, Aldi has launched exciting viral products 😍

Aldi has launched new products which have gone viral on TikTok

The new products include; pistachio creme, matcha lattes and more

Prices start from as little as £2.99

Popular discount supermarket Aldi has announced the launch of five new food and drink items, on the back of TikTok virality.

Social media app TikTok has grown to be more than just the dancing app it used to be, with the ability to make products rise in popularity due to getting the approval of TikTok users.

Aldi has now launched a selection of food and drink items, which have previously gone viral on TikTok, leading to many people trying to source the items in the supermarket.

Aldi launches five viral food items that everyone's talking about - including matcha lattes | Adobe Stock / Aldi

Here is the full list and prices of Aldi’s brand-new ‘TikTok viral’ launches:

Dubai Chocolate Style Mochi (£3.99, 6x35g)

This launch is inspired by two viral desserts, dubai chocolate and mochi. Dubai chocolate has led to over half a million TikTok videos, and the Japanese ice cream treat Mochi has also received plenty of praise from dessert lovers on TikTok. This new product combines the two, with pistachio ice cream, Katafi pastry and a sweet cocoa rice dough.

Specially Selected Pistachio Creme (£1.79, 200g)

Previously named the hottest flavour of 2025, pistachio creme became a viral sensation on the back of Dubai chocolate. The creme can be used to make your own version of the delicious chocolate treat, or spread on toast for a decadent breakfast.

Gianni’s Pistachio Chocsticks (£2.49, 4 pack)

Another take on the viral pistachio flavour is Gianni’s Pistachio Chocsticks. The chopsticks are described as “nutty” and “sweet”, made with creamy pistachio sorbet and coated in a milk chocolate crunch.

Matcha Latte (£1.49, 84g)

Matcha has racked up over 2.4 million TikTok videos, with many making it their drink of choice, especially on a morning. Aldi has launched two flavours of the matcha latte, which are available in sachets - Original and Strawberry.

Pistachio & Raspberry Chouxnuts (£2.99, 2 pack)

Aldi’s new sweet treat the Pistachio & Raspberry combines crisp choux pastry filled with pistachio mousse and raspberry filling, finished with Belgian white chocolate drizzle, free-dried raspberries and chopped pistachios. The dessert combines many viral ingredients, including pistachio, freeze-dried fruit and Belgian white chocolate.

If you want to learn more about Aldi’s viral products, check out our story on its boxed alternative to ‘chicken wine’ here.