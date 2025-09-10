Lancashire is braced for heavy rain and thunderstorms this afternoon as flood alerts are issued across parts of the county.

The Environment Agency has warned of possible flooding in Fleetwood, Lancaster, Heysham and Morecambe Bay, with high tides overnight expected to pose the greatest risk.

People are being urged to avoid beaches, promenades and coastal paths due to large waves and dangerous sea spray.

Lancashire is braced for heavy rain and thunderstorms this afternoon | Tim Mossholder

According to the BBC, thundery downpours are likely to begin around 2pm today and continue into the evening.

Hour-by-hour forecast

2pm - Thundery showers - 87% chance of rain - 17C

3pm - Light rain - 90% chance of rain - 17C

4pm - Light rain - 90% chance of rain - 16C

5pm - Thundery showers - 90% chance of rain - 16C

6pm - Light rain showers - 90% chance of rain - 15C

7pm - Heavy rain - 90% chance of rain - 15C

8pm - Light rain showers - 79% chance of rain - 15C

9pm - Thundery showers - 55% chance of rain - 15C

10pm - Light rain showers - 46% chance of rain - 14C

11pm - Light rain showers - 51% chance of rain - 14C

Lancashire flood alerts

Heysham to Cockerham: Flooding possible around the 2.01am high tide on Thursday. Areas at risk include Sandylands, Middleton, Sunderland and Cockerham Moss.

The Environment Agency is monitoring the situation closely alongside emergency services and councils.

Residents in affected areas are being urged to prepare for possible flooding and to stay away from floodwater.