When thunderstorms and heavy rain will arrive in Lancashire as flood alerts come into force
The Environment Agency has warned of possible flooding in Fleetwood, Lancaster, Heysham and Morecambe Bay, with high tides overnight expected to pose the greatest risk.
People are being urged to avoid beaches, promenades and coastal paths due to large waves and dangerous sea spray.
According to the BBC, thundery downpours are likely to begin around 2pm today and continue into the evening.
Hour-by-hour forecast
2pm - Thundery showers - 87% chance of rain - 17C
3pm - Light rain - 90% chance of rain - 17C
4pm - Light rain - 90% chance of rain - 16C
5pm - Thundery showers - 90% chance of rain - 16C
6pm - Light rain showers - 90% chance of rain - 15C
7pm - Heavy rain - 90% chance of rain - 15C
8pm - Light rain showers - 79% chance of rain - 15C
9pm - Thundery showers - 55% chance of rain - 15C
10pm - Light rain showers - 46% chance of rain - 14C
11pm - Light rain showers - 51% chance of rain - 14C
Lancashire flood alerts
- Heysham to Cockerham: Flooding possible around the 2.01am high tide on Thursday. Areas at risk include Sandylands, Middleton, Sunderland and Cockerham Moss.
- Wyre Estuary (Fleetwood to Little Eccleston): Flooding possible during the 1.45pm tide today and again overnight, with levels potentially reaching Flood Warning status. Communities at risk include Fleetwood, Thornton, Poulton-le-Fylde, Hambleton and Little Eccleston.
- Lune Estuary (south west of Lancaster): Flooding not expected during today’s 1:45pm tide, but a risk remains for the 2:01am tide on Thursday. Areas at risk include Aldcliffe Marsh, Glasson, Conder Green, Overton and Thurnham Moss.
The Environment Agency is monitoring the situation closely alongside emergency services and councils.
Residents in affected areas are being urged to prepare for possible flooding and to stay away from floodwater.