When I’m getting ready to go into the ring, he always sends me messages of support

Jack Catterall is always prepared to fight Sir Lindsay Hoyle’s corner after thanking the leading politician for helping to put him in the frame for a world title shot.

The Chorley born super lightweight, who faces Regis Prograis in Manchester next month, identified the former Speaker of the House as one of his biggest cheerleaders ahead of next month’s potentially explosive meeting with the former world champion.

Sir Lindsay found himself at the centre of controversy earlier this year when he was accused of breaking with convention during a debate on a potential ceasefire in Gaza.

Despite facing calls to resign from Conservative and SNP benches, Catterall’s local MP can count on the boxer’s support.

Catterall told SportsBoom.com: “He’s (Lindsay) always helped me and my career whenever he can,” 

“Whenever I’m getting ready to go into the ring, he always sends me messages of support and does whatever he can to try and engage the people of our area to get behind me.

He added: “My family has been friends with his family for a while. I’ve been fortunate to be invited to events at the town hall and to have been in his presence on quite a few occasions.

“He’s born and bred around here and he’s always been there for me.”

“He’s always got behind me and done whatever he can - the same as he does for lots of other people around here.

“He’s a difficult man to track down at times because he’s always very busy. But when we do meet in person, we always have a great catch-up.”

Sir Lindsay served as Chorley’s mayor and MP before succeeding Sir John Bercow in 2019 and has recently be re-elected as Commons Speaker.

Defeated just once in 30 professional bouts, Catterall claimed the 29th and sweetest victory of his burgeoning career when he beat ex-undisputed champion Josh Taylor in May.

He will do battle with Prograis when the American, who has previously held the WBC and WBA belts, offered to travel to Manchester on August 24. Prograis counts Terry Flanagan and Jose Zepeda among his previous victims.

He added: “This is a huge fight for me and also for Regis.

“It’s pivotal for both of us and it’s one that really excites me, probably the biggest it’s possible to get without a title being on the line.”

