General Election Chorley: Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker in the House of Commons, has retained his seat
For the second election in a row, Chorley’s current MP is the Speaker of the House of Commons, putting the constituency in a unique position.
The tradition is that the major parties do not contest the parliamentary seat held by the Speaker.
Sir Hoyle won 25,238 votes.
The results:
BEN HOLDEN-CROWTHER (Democracy for Chorley) 2,424
SIR LINDSAY HOYLE (Speaker seeking re-election) 25,238
GRAHAM MOORE (English Constitution Party) 1,007
MARTIN POWELL-DAVIES (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) 632
MARK TEBBUT (Green Party) 4,663
