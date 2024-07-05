Breaking

General Election Chorley: Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker in the House of Commons, has retained his seat

Vanessa Sims
Vanessa Sims
Published 5th Jul 2024
For the second election in a row, Chorley’s current MP is the Speaker of the House of Commons, putting the constituency in a unique position.

The tradition is that the major parties do not contest the parliamentary seat held by the Speaker.

Sir Hoyle won 25,238 votes.

The results:

BEN HOLDEN-CROWTHER (Democracy for Chorley) 2,424

SIR LINDSAY HOYLE (Speaker seeking re-election) 25,238

GRAHAM MOORE (English Constitution Party) 1,007

MARTIN POWELL-DAVIES (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) 632

​MARK TEBBUT (Green Party) 4,663

