Josh Taylor past his best says Chorley fighter Jack Catterall ahead of huge rematch

Chorley boxer Jack Catterall believes domestic arch-rival Josh Taylor is past his peak.

The two go head-to-head tomorrow night in a huge grudge super lightweight rematch at the Leeds Arena.

Catterall is looking for revenge after he controversially suffered his first – and so far only – defeat in his professional career in 2022.

Looking to depose Taylor and become the unified world champion, the southpaw somehow lost on points despite putting his Scottish opponent on the canvas and generally dominating the fight.

Jack Catterall shadow boxes during the public Workout ahead of his Super Lightweight fight against Josh Taylor (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

It seemed the pair would have an immediate rematch.

But the bout never materialised and Taylor went on to fight former unified lightweight world champion Teofimo Lopez in New York City but lost via unanimous decision.

While no belts are on the line this weekend, Catterall has kept himself busy by beating the legendary Jorge Linares last year and is looking to finally put the record straight.

He told Boxing Scene: “I’ve said it and I believe that, I believe Josh has touched the ceiling and make no mistake, I’m preparing for the Josh that beat Jose Ramirez, that was on form and ran through the division and won all the titles, that’s the Josh I’m expecting on fight night.

“But, on the same hand, I think he’s had a lot of tough fights, he’s a couple of years older than me and I do feel he’s touched the ceiling.”

Catterall revealed he has been continually asked when he is going to fight Taylor again and knows there is huge appetite amongst the boxing public to see the pair meet again.

He added: “We boxed the first time, my first opportunity to fight for a world title, undisputed for all four belts.

"But then we look at the last two years, the interactions we’ve both had, I’m guessing Josh will be the same, no matter where I go, up and down the country, if I’m abroad, I get stopped and asked about Josh.

"So I’ve known the demand is there for the fight.

“It’s a big fight for both of us.

"Are there other fights out there? Of course there are.

"It sells out an arena in the UK and not many are doing that, and it’s a big domestic fight.”