'What was that thing in the sky?' - 'UFO' sighting across Lancashire explained
A lot of people were left scratching their heads in disbelief after spotting the white beam across Lancashire.
Many turned to Facebook to ask for the answer, with several pictures and clips shared online which showed the bizarre spectacle that appeared to 'spin' through the nocturnal expanse.
One person said: “What was that thing in the sky?” while another added, “Did anyone else just seen this in the sky?”
So was it a bird, a plane, ET returning to say hello?
Despite its UFO or portal-like appearance, the mysterious spiral has a far more mundane explanation - it was simply excess fuel that had been released from a SpaceX rocket that launched in California about three hours before the spiral happened.
A similar phenomena occurred over Hawaii in January and New Zealand last summer, thanks to Elon Musk’s space ambitions.
