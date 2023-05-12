Karl Robinson, from Chorley, was shocked after capturing the sighting on his Ring Indoor Camera minutes after he went to bed. In the 30 second clip a large bright light can be seen making its way around the room from the sofa he was sitting on, before disappearing back underneath the sofa.

The 55-year-old published the video on YouTube in the hope that someone would be able to shed some light on the mystery. He said: “We were awoken by our dog barking around 2am and checked the Ring cameras. Immediately we saw this light. I would be keen to see if anyone can shed some light on what this might be.”

The question of whether we are alone in the Universe or not is often the subject of heated debate. Lancashire is one of the UK's hotspots for Unidentified Flying Object according to 2022 data. The National UFO Reporting Centre State Report Index, analysed by psychicworld.com, has shown that Lancashire is the fifth most popular UFO spot in the UK with an astonishing 77 recorded sightings in the area. There are likely hundreds if not thousands more sightings that haven’t been reported. Amongst the reports documented in Lancashire are a “fast moving formation of bright lights” observed for 10 minutes over Preston in 2002.

Over the years, the Lancashire Post has published numerous articles of strange objects in the skies including a ‘UFO’ in the sky in Preston

