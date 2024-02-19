They are snaps and stills from videos at various locations across Lancashire where people have spotted what they believed to be UFO's. They go back to the 1990s and round-up some of the news stories reporting UFO sightings. Some had explanations but others remain a mystery...
This insert picture shows a zoomed in image of a UFO spotted above Tulketh in Preston. The sighting is ringed in red, 2007
Mark Smith saw this 'UFO' in the sky above Preston
This was spotted and snapped over Morecambe in 1998
UFO an unidentified flying object seen flying over Mill Dam Woods in Wigan over the heinz beans factory in 2006