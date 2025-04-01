Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents were left in shock after three teenagers were arrested - one on suspicion of attempted murder – following a stabbing near Moor Park in Preston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What happened?

A 15-year-old boy was found with a stab wound after officers responded to a report of an assault on Blackpool Road at around 4pm yesterday.

Residents were left in shock following a stabbing near Moor Park in Preston | Google / Kaboompics.com

He was taken to hospital, where he remained for treatment today. Police described his condition as “serious but stable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second 15-year-old boy also suffered a stab wound, but his injury is “not thought to be serious,” according to officers.

Who was arrested?

Three teenage boys from Preston have been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation:

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and affray.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding and affray.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three remained in custody for questioning this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has the response from the community been?

Asked about the incident, Preston City Council's Labour leader, Matthew Brown, told the Lancashire Post: “Plungington councillors are shocked to hear of this violent incident and have raised the matter with our Community Safety Team, who work directly with the police.

“We hope the victim makes a full and speedy recovery.”

Lancashire Police said they knew the incident “will have caused a great deal of concern and upset” and they have a team of detectives working on this case.

Becky Keating said: “What a scary world we are living in, children thinking the way forward is carrying/using knives.

“Despite all the awareness that is being delivered, they are clearly taking no notice. I fear for my children and others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope the boys make a speedy recovery and receive support for the mental trauma this has caused them and their families.”

A 15-year-old boy was found with a stab wound after officers responded to a report of an assault on Blackpool Road, Preston | Google

Sue Burrell said: “Just heartbreaking to think that children feel this is acceptable behaviour. The law needs to get tough and punish them to the full extent of the law.”

Nicola Wignall said: “Absolutely horrendous. They’re just kids.”

Andi Wallis said: “This is absolutely shocking.”

Nikki Smith said: “What world do we live in where children think it’s acceptable to walk around with a weapon?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christie Newport said: “No child should ever be at risk of being hurt like this. It’s despicable.”

What has Lancashire Police said about the investigation?

Det Chief Insp Sean Kelly-Martland, of South CID, said: “This incident has left a young man with some very significant injuries, and while we have now made a number of arrests as part of our investigation, I would continue to appeal to anyone who may have seen what happened or who has any information or footage that may assist us in piecing together the events of yesterday afternoon to get in touch.

“We are particularly interested in seeing any dashcam or CCTV footage from Blackpool Road and Moor Park Avenue, both near to Moor Park, between 3:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m sure hearing about this will have caused a great deal of concern and upset in the immediate area and more widely, and I want to reassure people that we have a team of detectives working on this case.

“People will see an increase in our officers in the area, so if you have any concerns or information, please do go and speak to them.

“If you see any footage of the assault circulating on social media, please remember that there are real people who are affected by this incident.

“I ask again that you don’t share it and don’t speculate about what happened, but please report it through the appropriate channels.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 1001 of March 31.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.