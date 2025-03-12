A husband and wife team with exceptional cooking pedigrees are preparing to open their own special bakery this week.

Katrina Bozikovic and Felix Stenhouse will open The Outpost in The Green, Eccleston, on Friday, offering a range of goods baked in-house, including sourdoughs, speciality breads, vienoisserie, laminated brioches and biscuits.

The Aussie inspiration comes from Katrina’s background, having been brought up in Fremantle, Western Australia - but the pair are keen to celebrate and work with Lancashire producers, having fallen in love with the area when they moved from London.

The pair have both worked at a range of top restaurants, including Mark Birchall’s three Michelin starred Moor Hall, and are bringing their skills to the shop, including techniques, a belief in making everything in-house and a commitment to local products - even down to using family bee’s honey in their Beeswax Madeleines.

Felix, who left Moor Hall in December, said he had been inspired by Mark Birchall’s belief in the red rose county. He said: “Mark instilled in me a real belief that the best produce is here. He believes that the best fruit and veg is in Lancashire and I bought into that. We’re using Rowland’s Dairy around the corner, Brow Farm’s grains from Rufford...people don’t know about them, but they should.”

Background

Kat trained in pastry at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu in London before honing her craft at some of the UK's most renowned establishments. She worked for Marcus Wareing across his three restaurants, including the two-starred Marcus, gained further experience at The Snapery, an artisanal bakery, and refined her skills under Adam Byatt at Trinity. A “brief but invaluable” stint at Mark Birchall’s now three Michelin starred Moor Hall added another layer to her culinary expertise.

Felix brings a wealth of experience and a deep respect for nature’s bounty to Outpost. After honing his craft at Michelin-starred restaurants such as Moor Hall under Mark Birchall, Trinity with Adam Byatt, Hide By Ollie Dabbous, and Marcus Wareing’s restaurants, Felix has developed a refined approach to cooking that emphasises local, seasonal ingredients and sustainable sourcing. At Moor Hall, he immersed himself in the rich natural larder of Lancashire, foraging for wild ingredients and working with the very best local producers.

The Outpost

What will it be like?

Kat said: “At our bakery, we bring a little piece of Australia to the heart of Lancashire. Growing up in Fremantle, Perth, I was surrounded by a rich culinary landscape shaped by both the ancient traditions of native Australian ingredients and the European baking influences that arrived with migration.

“From the nutty, caramel notes of wattleseed to the bright citrus of finger limes, flavours like these have long been a part of Australia’s food story, blending seamlessly with techniques brought from France, Italy, and Britain.

“Australia’s food culture is a reflection of its diverse history—a meeting point between the world’s oldest continuous traditions and the rich heritage of those who made Australia home. Indigenous Australians have been foraging, fermenting, and baking for tens of thousands of years, using native grains like kangaroo grass and saltbush to craft nourishing meals long before wheat arrived on the continent. When European settlers introduced wheat flour, butter, and sugar, a new chapter in Australian baking began, one that took inspiration from the motherlands while embracing the sun-drenched abundance of Australia.

Felix making jam for the Rhubarb and Custard Danish | The Outpost

“This fusion is at the heart of what we do—respecting time-honoured baking traditions whilst embracing the uniquely Australian approach to food: fresh, bold, and deeply connected to the land. Whether it’s a classic lamington, golden viennoiserie crafted with the finest butter, or modern creations infused with native ingredients, every bite tells a story of Australia’s vibrant identity.

“Our pastries and breads carry the spirit of European craftsmanship, yet they also reflect the creativity and resourcefulness that define Australian baking—where local flavours are rediscovered, techniques are adapted, and food is always shared with warmth and generosity. Our bakery is more than just a place to grab a treat—it’s a taste of home, a celebration of heritage, and a warm invitation to experience the flavours and traditions that make Australian baking so special.”

Opening hours and location

Outpost opens at 217 The Green on March 14. It is dog friendly and there is limited seating. Opening hours are 8.30am to 4pm Wednesdays to Fridays and 9-3pm on Saturdays.