I love eating al fresco! Lancashire's top 35 restaurants for outdoor dining according to you

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Mar 2025, 14:53 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 15:03 BST

Want to enjoy the warm weather while eating? Here are some of the best eateries with outdoor space in Lancashire.

With us all having had the first glimpse of warmed weather recently, it’s reminded us all how enjoying a meal out in the sun is one of life’s great simple pleasures. After all, when the temperature’s high and the sun’s beating down, people don’t want to be cooped up inside.

Outdoor dining is a great thing, but it does mean that you need the right weather - a factor that often complicates things in our neck of the woods...

That being said, things have started to look up a little meteorologically of late, with warmed weather suggesting that Spring has indeed Sprung. And so what better way to celebrate than by checking out our list of Lancashire establishments with decent outdoor areas.

Across our wonderful county, there are plenty of cafes, eateries, and restaurants that have outdoor space so you don’t have to miss a second of sunlight, and we recently asked readers where their favourite local spots were.

The response was overwhelming, so here are 35 of the best eateries with outdoor space in Lancashire...

Whins Ln, Wheelton, Chorley PR6 8HN

1. Whins Kitchen

Whins Ln, Wheelton, Chorley PR6 8HN | Whins Kitchen

103-111 Market St W, Preston PR1 2HB

2. Chew's Yard

103-111 Market St W, Preston PR1 2HB | Contributed

5 Stanley St, Accrington BB5 6PR

3. Cafe Ri-An

5 Stanley St, Accrington BB5 6PR | Google

386 Bolton Rd, Darwen BB3 2PS

4. Dolly's Bar and Grill

386 Bolton Rd, Darwen BB3 2PS | Dolly's Bar and Grill

