A cup of coffee, tea or a nice spot for lunch, cafes serve as some of the nation’s favourite places to go.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
There are plenty of cafes across Lancashire for residents to go and enjoy but we wanted to highlight some stellar establishments.
We asked readers of the Lancashire Post where the best cafes and coffee shops are and the response was overwhelming.
So here are 25 of the best cafes including cafes in Preston, Blackburn and Blackpool...
Also, be sure not to miss…
If Jeremy Clarkson can do it... 5 stunning Lancashire farms for sale for anyone looking for a change of career
I'd love to live in this glorious 5 bed Preston mansion with indoor pool, gym, and state-of-the-art tech
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.