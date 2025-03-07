25 of Lancashire's top cafes & coffee shops to try in 2025, including cafes in Preston, Blackpool & Blackburn

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 14:08 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 15:25 BST

Have you been searching for a good coffee spot? Here are 25 cafes to try in Lancashire.

A cup of coffee, tea or a nice spot for lunch, cafes serve as some of the nation’s favourite places to go.

There are plenty of cafes across Lancashire for residents to go and enjoy but we wanted to highlight some stellar establishments.

We asked readers of the Lancashire Post where the best cafes and coffee shops are and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 25 of the best cafes including cafes in Preston, Blackburn and Blackpool...

Moor Park Ave, Preston PR1 6AU | 4.5 out of 5 (182 Google reviews)

1. Rosemary On The Park

Moor Park Ave, Preston PR1 6AU | 4.5 out of 5 (182 Google reviews) | Rosemary on the Park Photo: Rosemary on the Park

7 James St, Bacup OL13 9NJ | 4.9 out of 5 (114 Google reviews)

2. 1832 Barista

7 James St, Bacup OL13 9NJ | 4.9 out of 5 (114 Google reviews) | Google

Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LQ | 4.9 out of 5 (50Google reviews)

3. Garden Terrace Coffee House

Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LQ | 4.9 out of 5 (50Google reviews) | Garden Terrace Coffee House

Unit 6, Bridge Court, Much Hoole, Preston PR4 5BF | 4.9 out of 5 (17 Google reviews)

4. Chew's Cafe & Bar

Unit 6, Bridge Court, Much Hoole, Preston PR4 5BF | 4.9 out of 5 (17 Google reviews) | Google

