A cup of coffee, tea or a nice spot for lunch, cafes serve as some of the nation’s favourite places to go.

There are plenty of cafes across Lancashire for residents to go and enjoy but we wanted to highlight some stellar establishments.

We asked readers of the Lancashire Post where the best cafes and coffee shops are and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 25 of the best cafes including cafes in Preston, Blackburn and Blackpool...

1 . Rosemary On The Park Moor Park Ave, Preston PR1 6AU | 4.5 out of 5 (182 Google reviews) | Rosemary on the Park Photo: Rosemary on the Park Photo Sales

2 . 1832 Barista 7 James St, Bacup OL13 9NJ | 4.9 out of 5 (114 Google reviews) | Google Photo Sales

3 . Garden Terrace Coffee House Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LQ | 4.9 out of 5 (50Google reviews) | Garden Terrace Coffee House Photo Sales