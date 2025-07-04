We've made a tough decision - Bees Knees pub in Burnley closes with immediate effect
In a Facebook video post earlier this week a spokesperson for The Bees Knees pub located at 20 Hargreaves Street said they had made the tough decision as they cannot give the venue “the time and attention” it requires due to juggling other business projects.
They said: “We’ve made a tough decision on closing Bees Knees in Burnley.
“At the moment we just haven’t got the time the venue needs and it does need a huge refurbishment but with the projects we have got on this year already so unfortunately we have closed the doors.”
They added that it would be going on the market in the hope of securing a new tenant but under a different name.
A spokesperson for its sister site - Bees Knees in Accrington confirmed that DJ Danny Mac would now be holding karaoke nights with them every Thursday from 8pm.
If you are interested in renting the venue or would like some more information you can send an email to [email protected].
