Do you have the speed of a ninja with the capacity to serve 12 cocktails while swerving flying pool cues? If so, then this Lancashire bartender’s ad could be for you!

The Bees Knees located on Blackburn Road, Accrington, are on the lookout for a bartender to join the team - but they have to have a specialised skillset.

The hilarious ‘bartender wanted’ post went up on the bar’s Facebook page on Tuesday.

The Bees Knees pub in Accrington is on the lookout for a superhero bartender. | Google

It read: “WANTED: HARD-WORKING BARTENDER WITH THE PATIENCE OF A SAINT AND THE SPEED OF A NINJA.

“Think you can pull a perfect pint, charm the regulars, clean a spill, serve shots, dodge flying pool cues, and still smile through a 10-hour shift? You might just be our next bartender.

“We’re looking for someone who:

“Can carry 5 glasses and 3 life problems at once.

“Laughs at terrible jokes (bonus points if they're your own).

“Doesn’t cry when someone orders 12 cocktails during a rush.”

The post added that in return for this rather impressive skillset the job offers ‘Proper pay’ and the chance to work with a ‘cracking team’.

If you think you match the criteria and would like to apply for the role you can message management of the Bees Knees on their Facebook page call in and ask for the manager!