Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Worried residents have set up their own action group in a bid to stop ‘reckless’ drivers using their streets a rat-run.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Gore and Alan Fisher have launched BARD - Brig Against Reckless Driving, after growing weary of commuters using Queensway, Regentsway, Kingsway, and Carr Street as a way of bypassing traffic lights at the junction of Brownedge Lane and Station Road.

They say that cars are “often travelling dangerously fast” in the 20mph zones and it poses “a serious risk to the lives of our families and neighbours.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The traffic lights at the junction of Brownedge Lane and Station Road, Bamber Bridge | google

They add: “Our children and grandchildren are not safe playing in the area. Our elderly and vulnerable neighbours are not safe crossing these roads. We have had enough and we want Lancashire County Council to do something about it.

“We are meeting in the nearby Bamber Bridge County and Catholic Club to start a community-led pressure group with the aim of getting LCC to slow down the traffic in the area, and we need your help.”

Meeting

The group want to Lancashire County Council to look at putting traffic calming in rat-run areas. Any one affected or interested in helping to form ideas is asked to attend a meeting on Thursday, February 6 from 7pm at the Bamber Bridge County & Catholic Club.

Lancashire County Council have been approached for comment