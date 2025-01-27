"We've had enough" - Bamber Bridge residents launch action group over 'reckless' drivers using streets as rat-run
Robert Gore and Alan Fisher have launched BARD - Brig Against Reckless Driving, after growing weary of commuters using Queensway, Regentsway, Kingsway, and Carr Street as a way of bypassing traffic lights at the junction of Brownedge Lane and Station Road.
They say that cars are “often travelling dangerously fast” in the 20mph zones and it poses “a serious risk to the lives of our families and neighbours.”
They add: “Our children and grandchildren are not safe playing in the area. Our elderly and vulnerable neighbours are not safe crossing these roads. We have had enough and we want Lancashire County Council to do something about it.
“We are meeting in the nearby Bamber Bridge County and Catholic Club to start a community-led pressure group with the aim of getting LCC to slow down the traffic in the area, and we need your help.”
Meeting
The group want to Lancashire County Council to look at putting traffic calming in rat-run areas. Any one affected or interested in helping to form ideas is asked to attend a meeting on Thursday, February 6 from 7pm at the Bamber Bridge County & Catholic Club.
Lancashire County Council have been approached for comment
