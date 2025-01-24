Sainsbury's to close its cafés in Lancashire as 3,000 jobs across the UK to be lost
Incuded in the eateries to set to close are those in Bamber Bridge (Preston) and Morecambe.
The move, which Sainsbury’s says is subject to consultation, could result in more than 3,000 job losses across the UK as part of a broader restructuring effort.
Sainsbury’s said the decision was a difficult one but added that the majority of the chain’s most loyal shoppers do not use the cafés regularly and cafés and food halls run by specialist partners were becoming more and more popular.
The move is part of its three-year Next Level strategy, which includes creating space to offer more fresh food ranges by closing their remaining patisserie, hot food and pizza counters.
But Sainsbury’s has also launched a programme to deliver £1 billion of operating cost savings, including an estimated 20 per cent reduction in senior management roles over the next few months.
Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s Chief Executive, said: “We launched our Next Level Strategy almost a year ago and are totally focused on making good food joyful, accessible and affordable for everyone, every day.
“As a result, we’re seeing real momentum across our business, with a best-ever value position, leading quality and increasing market share.
“As we accelerate into year two and beyond our strategy, we are facing a particularly challenging cost environment which means we have had to make tough choices about where we can afford to invest and where we need to do things differently to make our business more efficient and effective.”
