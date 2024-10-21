Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of Lancashire’s best known brands, Leyland Trucks, is celebrating reaching a major milestone this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leyland Trucks, the Lancashire-based producer of market-leading DAF commercial vehicles, has achieved its latest manufacturing milestone – building its 125,000th heavy-duty vehicle.

The special vehicle, an XD 340 FAR 6x2 rigid with lifting rear axle, was handed to long-standing DAF customer, Copart, at a special production line presentation at Leyland Trucks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leyland Truck staff with the 125,000th heavy-duty vehicle and a representative from the Copart’s Group. | submit

Production of DAF ‘heavy-duty’ models at Leyland Trucks began initially with the CF Series, followed by the XF Series.

The production plant now assembles the entire New Generation Range of DAF heavy-duty models, including the multi award-winning XD, XF, XG and XG+ models for the UK and other world markets.

Leyland Trucks has responsibility for the design, development and production of all medium-duty DAF XB trucks for all markets.

As well as building almost all DAF trucks sold here in the UK and Ireland, approximately 40% of Leyland Trucks’ annual production is exported to overseas countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has been said about the achievement?

Leyland Trucks’ Managing Director, Peter Ahrens, said: “It’s another very proud day in the long history of truck building in Leyland. DAF’s market-leading position for almost three decades has been driven in by the dedication of a wonderful group of engineers, office staff and, of course, the production workforce who build the best trucks in the world.

“With the New Generation DAF range now complete, and with new upgrades announced for 2025 models, we remain in a very strong position to take truck manufacturing forward in Leyland for many decades to come.”

Who was the milestone vehicle handed to?

Copart is a global vehicle remarketing company specialising in the online auction of salvaged and used vehicles, serving sectors such as insurance, fleet management, and automotive finance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 28 locations across the UK and Ireland, the company processes around 500,000 vehicles annually.

Copart runs over 350 DAF XB, XD and XF models. Two of its latest intake of XD rigids feature high-level specifications in recognition of two drivers who have delivered over 30-years of outstanding service.

Copart’s Group Transport Manager, Shane Webb said: “We’re a big DAF operator and we have a great relationship with the manufacturer and with two DAF Dealers, Brian Currie and MOTUS Commercials. We’re delighted to be the owners of vehicle number 125,000, and we’re proud to be associated with the built in Britain heritage of Leyland Trucks.”