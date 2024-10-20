Lasting between one day and four months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 95 roadworks beginning between Monday, October 21 and Sunday, October 28, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Preston & South Ribble roadworks Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between October 21-0ctober 27 | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Bluebell Way, Preston What: Lane closure Why: [Utility asset works] Excavation required for mains and connection to new development. In conjunction with other 9472-MW permits. Lane closure required, walkways provided. Multi way signals to be in use. When: Oct 21-Dec 9 | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Fulwood Hall Lane, Fulwood What: Two-way signals Why: [Remedial works] Remedial works to repair a defect When: Oct 21-Oct 22 | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . First Avenue, Preston What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Maintenance of a flow monitor. No excavation. Works to take no more than 1 hour. When: Oct 21-Oct 21 | Google Maps Photo Sales