Preston Spud Bros have annouced major tram news to their thousands of followers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dynamic duo are heading to Abu Dhabi for the F1 Grand Prix and will be taking their iconic tram with them!

The dynamic duo are heading to Abu Dhabi for the F1 Grand Prix later this month and will be taking their iconic tram with them | Spud Bros

“We have some exciting news of where we are going with the Spud Bros next and it isn’t in the UK and we are taking the tram.

“We are going to the F1 Grand Prix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is going to be sick. We are going to be slinging jacket potatoes left, right and centre.

“So guys, get ready, because we are going to Abu Dhabi.”

The post attracted a flurry of comments from their many followers saying congrats | Spud Bros

Their post was met with a flurry of comments from well wishers, with one joking to take them along, and another saying they were proud to be Preston.

The F1 Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, October 19.