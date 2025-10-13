We're going to be slinging potatoes left, right and centre - Spud Bros announce huge tram news

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 13th Oct 2025, 14:57 BST
Preston Spud Bros have annouced major tram news to their thousands of followers.

The dynamic duo are heading to Abu Dhabi for the F1 Grand Prix and will be taking their iconic tram with them!

“We have some exciting news of where we are going with the Spud Bros next and it isn’t in the UK and we are taking the tram.

“We are going to the F1 Grand Prix.

“It is going to be sick. We are going to be slinging jacket potatoes left, right and centre.

“So guys, get ready, because we are going to Abu Dhabi.”

Their post was met with a flurry of comments from well wishers, with one joking to take them along, and another saying they were proud to be Preston.

The F1 Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, October 19.

