Stars from the world of comedy, music, dance - and potatoes - are lining up for Preston’s biggest free event of the year.

Details have been announced for the city’s Christmas lights switch - and it’s going to be one of the best ever.

Staged by the BID team with support from city centre businesses and Smooth Radio North West, the Switch On takes place from 5pm – 7.30pm on Saturday, November 22 at the city’s Flag Market.

Performing live is Paul Zerdin, the visionary ventriloquist, and star of countless international TV shows and London Palladium pantomimes. Paul made global headlines when he was crowned the winner of America’s Got Talent with his puppet Sam, which led to him having his own headline residency on the Las Vegas strip. He said: “It’s so exciting to be coming to Preston. We’ve played Hollywood, New York, Vegas and now… Preston!”

Joining Paul will be an mix of music, including The Trilogies, an energetic three-piece outfit, starring Emmerdale actor Bradley Johnson (Vinnie Dingle), Bank of Dave actor Nigel Passey, and singer song-writer Freddie Bolt. And speaking of melodies, TikTok star Henry Oliver will be making his Preston debut.

The festivities get going with aspiring city rapper ‘Peggy’ taking to the stage, fresh from his appearance on BBC Music Introducing Hometown Freestyle series.

World and European champion dance group, DLN Dance, will kick start the show, followed by the ‘Kids Party Live’ show, featuring live performances of some of the biggest TikTok anthems, plus, hits from the likes of Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and Miley Cyrus.

Preston’s very own potato pioneers, SpudBros, will also be popping up to share something very special with everyone in the audience; and don’t forget to look up, as local performers from Wolf Entertainments will be entertaining the crowds during the early part of the show with their specially created stilt walking characters.

Stars will be out in force for this year's Preston lights switch on | LP

Panto

Plus, for the first time in years, Panto is back in Preston. Get ready for hair-raising adventures with the cast of Rapunzel. Packed with toe-tapping songs, dazzling costumes, and laugh-out-loud moments for the whole family, they’ll be appearing and performing at the Switch On.

As if that wasn’t enough, master of impressions, Jon Culshaw, will be joining in the festivities – and maybe doing a few take-offs of famous faces – when he appears on stage. He comes to the city, fresh from his acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe one-man show and playing King Arthur on Monty Python’s “Spamalot” in the West End, as well as playing the iconic David Bowie for a recent BBC drama.

Plus, for the first time in a decade, ‘Preston On Ice’, a huge, covered, real ice rink, will return to the city, opening on Switch On Saturday.

“Incredibly grateful”

The event is supported bybroadband provider, Brsk, Preston-based supermarket Booths, SpudBros, parkour, stunt and free running academy, The Street Monkeys, food and drink app Eatinout, and Preston City Council. Helen Clarke, marketing manager at Booths, said: “Christmas is coming, and we cannot wait to welcome the crowds to the Flag Market in Preston, the excitement is certainly building! What an amazing line-up we have as well, something for everyone in Preston in what will be one of the events of the year!”

“We’re incredibly grateful to city centre organisations, our fabulous sponsors, and Smooth, for helping us to stage another brilliant family friendly festive fiesta, said BID’s Mark Whittle. “The Switch On officially launches the city’s festive period, which is not only an exciting time for people across the city, but also key for local traders. Families from Preston and beyond are welcome to attend, be a part of what’s set to be another dazzling city celebration, and show some support for local businesses who make this event possible.

Parking

Thanks to Preston City Council, Lancashire County Council, and the University of Lancashire, there’s free parking from 1pm on Saturday, November 22 for the Switch On, at selected city centre car parks. Plus, there’s free parking throughout the Christmas period (details HERE).

Jamie Griffiths, Content Director, at Smooth Radio North West, said: “There’s nothing quite like the buzz of Preston’s Christmas Lights Switch On! We’re thrilled to be involved in what’s set to be one of the biggest nights of the year - and this time feels bigger than ever! I look forward to this event every year, and Smooth Radio North West is proud to work with the BID to light up the city and spread a little festive joy.”