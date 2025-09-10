Preston’s Spud Bros have addressed why they won't be opening a shop in their hometown any time soon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacob and Harley Nelson who have amassed more than seven million followers online have recently opened stores in London and Liverpool with more on the jacket potato horizon including Manchester.

Preston’s Spud Bros have addressed why they won't be opening a shop in their hometown any time soon. | Spud Bros

However, this prompted a customer to ask them on social media why they haven’t opened one where it all began?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replying to the question via a video on their social media feeds and pointing to the tram, Jacob cited some reasons.

He said: “The first reason is this business has been on Flag Market since 1955. I started a Saturday job when I was 14 selling potatoes.

“It is a local legend of a business and everybody knows the Hot Potato Tram/Spud Bros Tram in Preston.

“If we were to get a shop the overheads would be a lot more expensive than the tram.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The duo recently opened a new store in Liverpool | Emma Dukes

He added: “We have invested into a double kiosk which is a double container side by side which is a lot bigger with four ovens and a grill in the back and a spud studio and a staff room with parched peas back on which we are really excited about.

“Preston made us. Our roots are right here and we are always going to be open in Preston.

He signed the video post off by saying they would be going seven days a week in Preston.