We're a Preston based architect firm and we’re very proud to have played a part in the city's latest developlement - an exciting new event’s space.

Earliest this month, the latest phase of an ambitious project which hoped to transform a neglected part of Preston city centre into a vibrant new destination for food, drink and entertainment opened to customers.

Chew’s Yard is a new events space near Preston’s University Quarter which offers a restaurant, cocktail bar and indoor and outdoor eating spots.

The venue was the next piece in Preston-born designer Ben Casey’s vision for Market Street West but his regeneration of the area may not have been possible without the help of yet another local business - Preston based architecture, design and masterplanning practice FWP.

What did FWP do?

FWP worked to secure planning permission for Chew’s Yard, creating the masterplan for the area and guiding the proposals through the planning process.

Earlier work also saw the redevelopment of former weavers’ cottages in the neighbourhood into hospitality venues, a bar and a pizzeria whilst next door to the cottages sits the micro-brewery and tap room in a former workshop.

The latest part of the redevelopment has seen a collection of empty warehouses and yards transform into a mixed-use development designed to complement the area’s existing bars, restaurants and growing number of independent businesses.

Inside Chew's Yard, the latest completed development in Preston.

What have FWP said?

Michael Bates-Tracey, associate architect at FWP, which has its headquarters on Ribblesdale Place in the city, said: “Chew’s Yard is a fantastic addition to Preston’s hospitality scene and we’re very proud of the part we have played in its development.

“We’ve worked with Ben on the vision for Market Street West from its early days. It is a historic but often overlooked part of Preston and includes handweavers’ cottages dating back to the 1700s and we’ve been mindful in our plans of the historic nature of the area.

“The regeneration work that has taken place in and around Market Street West has seen a number of properties successfully transformed into vibrant hospitality venues. Chew’s Yard adds even more to the mix.

“As a Preston based business, we are very excited to have played our part in breathing new life into a part of the city that has been overlooked for some time.”

What other Preston projects have FWP been involved with?

FWP has a strong working relationship with Ben Casey which stretches back to the regeneration of Preston North End’s Deepdale football ground.

The design of the stadium, which was delivered by FWP, came from Ben’s concept, which was based on a ground he’d seen in the Italian city of Genoa.

FWP has also worked with hotel business Walker & Williams Group on its plans to expand its portfolio of five-star boutique aparthotels across the North West whcih include The Winckley Square Hotel in Preston, a stylish £2.8m development.